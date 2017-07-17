Peel police say church fire in Brampton deliberately set

Peel Regional Police say a church fire in Brampton over the weekend was deliberately set.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire around 2:18 a.m. Sunday at the St. Elias Ukrainian Church located at 10193 Heritage Rd.

Police said there was minimal damage to the exterior of the church and no injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses to come forward with either dash cam video or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).