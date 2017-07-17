TTC streetcar track work, road resurfacing closes parts of Dundas and Victoria streets

A portion of Dundas and Victoria streets in downtown Toronto will be closed for the next several months due to TTC streetcar track work and road resurfacing.

Eastbound traffic on Dundas Street East will be closed between Bay and Church streets from July 17 to Sept. 16. However, one westbound lane will remain open.

Meanwhile, Victoria Street will be closed in both directions between Dundas Street and south of Dundas Square during the same time frame.

The city says it is replacing TTC streetcar tracks on Dundas as well as resurfacing the road. Construction work will be conducted between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. but some areas will see extended hours.

The traffic management plan encompasses street signs on Dundas Street and changes to traffic signal timing.

Alternative routes for drivers in the area include Gerrard and Queen Streets.