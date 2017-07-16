5-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Mount Hope sends 4 to hospital

Paramedics have transported four people to hospital as a result of a five-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Mount Hope.

Two of the injured are said to have been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the accident scene, on Highway 6 South at Chippewa Road, at about 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

All lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for the investigation, and to allow for the removal of a number of vehicles which were badly damaged or even destroyed in the crash.

Provincial police have yet to release any information in regards to the cause, or any possible charges, but there are witness reports of a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds, prior to the collision.