Montreal police search for missing Anjou boys

Montreal police are trying to locate two children who went missing from their family home in Anjou Sunday morning.

According to police, the two boys, aged — five and seven — slipped out of the home without the parents noticing.

Child disappearance in Anjou : Raphael Grondines-Lambert 7 y/o et Zackary Laframboise 5 y/o. Searches in progress. ^RM pic.twitter.com/X3iYbrv8A3 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 16, 2017

Raphael Grondines-Lambert, seven, is described as 130cm tall, thin, has blond hair with a mohawk-style cut, and brown eyes.

Police believe the child left the house barefoot.

Zachary Lambert, five, also has blond hair and brown eyes and is 111cm tall.

He wears blue and white glasses with an army motif.

Police are conducting a search for the missing children in Anjou, and a canine unit has been dispatch to assist.

Anyone with information is being asked to dial 911.