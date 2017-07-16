Investigations
July 16, 2017 5:23 pm
Updated: July 16, 2017 5:25 pm

Young girl killed in single-vehicle rollover

A three-year-old girl has died following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1A.

On Saturday night at around 6:45 p.m., Cochrane RCMP were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Highway 1A, approximately one kilometre west of the Goodstoney Rodeo Grounds.

The girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only passenger of the pickup truck.

The driver, a 32-year-old man was transported to a Calgary hospital in serious condition where he remains.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision. ​

