Bison death at High Park Zoo leads to temporary closure, investigation

The abrupt death of a bison at the High Park Zoo forced a temporary closure Saturday, as officials have begun an investigation into the cause of the animal’s death.

Officials say that the bison had shown no signs of ill health.

The closure was only temporary, because employees needed the time to remove the large animal with the zoo expected to reopen on Sunday.

High Park Zoo is located at 1873 Bloor Street West near Parkside Drive and it has a number of animals, including deer, llamas, peacocks, highland cattle and three other bison.

The Zoo has at least seven enclosed areas on either side of Deer Pen Road and it was established back in the 1890s, as deer were kept inside High Park back in that era.