Canada
July 16, 2017 8:16 am

Carjacking in Toronto’s west end leaves police looking for suspect

By Neil Kumar AM640

Toronto Police are looking for a black male suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, following a car-jacking in the city's Glen Park neighbourhood.

John Hanley / Global News
A A

A carjacking in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, has Toronto Police looking for a male suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday at Playfair and Marianfield avenues, where the man in his 20s crashed a Ford Focus, before carjacking a woman’s Dodge Caravan, while armed with a gun.

Police say the license plate of the van is BVYP 766.

READ MORE: Teen, 17, charged with attempted murder after violent assault, carjacking in North York

The suspect is described as 6’1″ with dreadlocks and he was last seen wearing a red Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista jersey.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
Glen Park
GTA
Marianfield Avenue
Playfair Avenue
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News