Carjacking in Toronto’s west end leaves police looking for suspect

A carjacking in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, has Toronto Police looking for a male suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Saturday at Playfair and Marianfield avenues, where the man in his 20s crashed a Ford Focus, before carjacking a woman’s Dodge Caravan, while armed with a gun.

Police say the license plate of the van is BVYP 766.

The suspect is described as 6’1″ with dreadlocks and he was last seen wearing a red Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista jersey.