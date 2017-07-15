One man arrested following fatal crash in Surrey

Police have arrested a driver who left the scene of a fatal accident in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say witnesses helped track the man who attempted to leave his vehicle near the crash site at 132 Street and 72 Avenue.

“We were able to locate the driver of the vehicle that had fled and take him into custody a short distance away,” said Staff Sgt. Blair McColl.

McColl said there were two women in the other vehicle.

“The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the front of the vehicle was deceased at the scene.”

Mounties are looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.