Leduc residents collect donations for people in B.C. displaced by wildfire

It’s been a trying few weeks for residents in British Columbia.

Some have had to leave their homes with nothing, fires burning at their doorsteps.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire evacuees receive touching note and gift from Fort McMurray residents

A group of Leduc residents has come together this week to organize a collection of donated items to be delivered to the Kamloops area.

“We’re looking for water, baby wipes, baby food, kids’ clothing, non-perishables, things that people can have in a campground where there’s a fire ban,” organizer Ian Dewar said. “In Fort Mac, there was a shortage of this kind of stuff.”

With the devastation of the Fort McMurray wildfire in their minds, dozens of Albertans have been dropping by to give what they can, including cash donations.

“Leduc residents, Beaumont residents, Devon and every other small town around here has come by to drop something off,” Dewar added.

The collection was organized by members of U.A. Local 488 in Leduc.

“I’ve only been living in Leduc for a year now, it’s been quiet, a nice relaxing town but I hardly get to meet any people. This kind of brings you out and shows you there’s nice people in this town.”

A local business has donated a trailer to deliver the goods.

READ MORE: Alberta sends more help for B.C. wildfire response; air quality advisories issued

It will be parked outside the Leduc Safeway all weekend.

“We’ll be here until tomorrow night,” Dewar said, adding the group plans to deliver the donated items on Monday.

Albertans wanting to make a financial donation to the wildfire victims are being asked to choose a recognized non-profit organization.