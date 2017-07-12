B.C. wildfire evacuees receive touching note and gift from Fort McMurray residents

A family from Fort McMurray, Alta., who lost their home in the devastating wildfire last year, wanted to make sure a family forced out of their home due to the B.C. wildfires could receive a little comfort.

On Wednesday morning, a donation arrived at the food bank in Kamloops from Fort McMurray.

Not only did it include 100,000 pounds of donations from Fort McMurray, it included one special gift.

Kamloops Food Bank put out call for help to unload 100,000 lbs of donations from #FortMcMurray. All these people answered. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/3vWJuWTPym — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) July 12, 2017

The executive director of the Kamloops Food Bank, Bernadette Siracky, was unloading boxes when she came across a wooden poster with an inspirational message printed on the front.

But printed on the back was a handwritten message from Fort McMurray family, the Christophers.

It reads:

We are the Christophers of Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray. Last year we lost our home to the beast. Last year this was given to me to remind me it is the people that matter, not the objects. I hope your house survived, but if not, I hope this plaque helps you heal like it did me. God bless and be safe. Johnny, Kerri, Halo and Lady.

“This is what I was saying about all the products coming off of that truck,” Siracky said. “They were given with such love and caring. Love it.”

“Thank you, Fort Mac, we love you.”

“It just really reminded us how important this is to get this stuff off the truck and into the hands of the right people.”

Look what volunteers found while unloading truck of donations at Kamloops Food Bank. A gift and note from #FortMcMurray family. #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/B2AmQlwEJt — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) July 12, 2017

Fort McMurray sent so many donations to Kamloops, the food bank had to put out a call for extra volunteers to help unload the trucks when they arrived.

“So grateful to Fort McMurray and the Christophers,” Siracky said. “I hope they see this.”