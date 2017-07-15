Three arrested following early morning stabbing in northeast London

Three people were taken into custody early Saturday in connection to an incident in northeast London that saw a man taken to hospital for minor injuries after being stabbed.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Sandford Street and Huron Street, police said.

Few details have been made public as the investigation is in its early stages.

Police said officers located an adult male of unspecified age at the scene who was suffering from minor injuries following an “edged weapon assault.” The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged, police said.

Three people of unknown age and gender were taken into custody and were transported to police headquarters. As the investigation is still early, police had no word whether charges were pending.

No other information has been released. It’s not known whether the victim and the three in custody were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).