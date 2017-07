A tic A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night’s $10 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw were 2, 4, 11, 17, 26, 41 & 42.

The exact location of where the ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will again be approximately $10 million.