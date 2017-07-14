Calgary Stampeders

More
Sports
July 14, 2017 11:09 pm
Updated: July 14, 2017 11:18 pm

Calgary Stampeders take first loss of the season in Montreal

By Newstalk 770

Calgary Stampeders' Jerome Messam (33) drops the ball as he is tackled by the Montreal Alouettes defence during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, July 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

The Calgary Stampeders took home their first loss of the season Friday night, dropping a 30-23 decision to Montreal.

Jerome Messam was stripped by Chris Ackie in the second, leading to an Alouettes touchdown.

Messam was then disqualified for a rough play and a face mask.

Montreal slotback and former Stampeder Nik Lewis easily got the 21 yards he needed to pass Alouettes legend Ben Cahoon (13,301) for sixth place in all-time receiving yards.

A 30-yard throw from Bo Levi Mitchell in the third earned DaVaris Daniels his first touchdown of the season.

Rene Paredes kicked five field goals for a total of 135 yards while Mitchell completed 34/50 passes for an overall 379 yards.

The Stampeders are back in action Saturday, July 22, when they welcome Saskatchewan. Pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. on NewsTalk 770 with kickoff set for 7:00.

-With files from the Canadian Press.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Montreal
Calgary Stampeders
Calgary vs. Montreal
CFL
Montreal beats Stamps
Stampeders
Stamps
Stamps Alouettes
Stamps Als
Stamps first loss of season

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News