Calgary Stampeders take first loss of the season in Montreal

The Calgary Stampeders took home their first loss of the season Friday night, dropping a 30-23 decision to Montreal.

Jerome Messam was stripped by Chris Ackie in the second, leading to an Alouettes touchdown.

Messam was then disqualified for a rough play and a face mask.

Montreal slotback and former Stampeder Nik Lewis easily got the 21 yards he needed to pass Alouettes legend Ben Cahoon (13,301) for sixth place in all-time receiving yards.

A 30-yard throw from Bo Levi Mitchell in the third earned DaVaris Daniels his first touchdown of the season.

Rene Paredes kicked five field goals for a total of 135 yards while Mitchell completed 34/50 passes for an overall 379 yards.

The Stampeders are back in action Saturday, July 22, when they welcome Saskatchewan. Pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. on NewsTalk 770 with kickoff set for 7:00.

-With files from the Canadian Press.