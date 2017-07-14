Canada
July 14, 2017 6:09 pm

Aboriginal groups to boycott meeting with premiers in Edmonton: Ontario chief

By Staff The Canadian Press

Regional Chief Isadore Day of the Ontario Assembly of First Nations says three national aboriginal groups have told Alberta Premier Rachel Notley they won't attend a meeting with the premiers planned for Monday in Edmonton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
A A

EDMONTON – An Ontario chief says three national aboriginal groups have told Alberta Premier Rachel Notley they won’t attend a meeting with the premiers planned for Monday in Edmonton.

Regional Chief Isadore Day of the Ontario Assembly of First Nations says the meeting doesn’t meet what he calls the test of reconciliation.

Story continues below

Day says meetings with political leaders have to be meaningful.

READ MORE: Indigenous community welcomes military’s ‘respectful’ apology over Canada Day incident

He says separate talks the day before the premiers are to meet aren’t good enough.

Five national aboriginal groups were originally scheduled to attend the meeting.

READ MORE: Family of indigenous southern Ontario woman who died in police custody speaks out

The Assembly of First Nations, the Metis National Council and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami have called a news conference in Toronto for Monday morning.

Notley’s spokeswoman, Cheryl Oates, says officials are continuing to talk with aboriginal groups about their attendance.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aboriginal
aboriginal groups
Canada premiers
edmonton meeting with premiers
First Nations
first nations meeting
Indigenous
Indigenous Groups
Inuit
meeting with premiers
Premiers Meeting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News