Aboriginal groups to boycott meeting with premiers in Edmonton: Ontario chief

EDMONTON – An Ontario chief says three national aboriginal groups have told Alberta Premier Rachel Notley they won’t attend a meeting with the premiers planned for Monday in Edmonton.

Regional Chief Isadore Day of the Ontario Assembly of First Nations says the meeting doesn’t meet what he calls the test of reconciliation.

Day says meetings with political leaders have to be meaningful.

He says separate talks the day before the premiers are to meet aren’t good enough.

Five national aboriginal groups were originally scheduled to attend the meeting.

The Assembly of First Nations, the Metis National Council and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami have called a news conference in Toronto for Monday morning.

Notley’s spokeswoman, Cheryl Oates, says officials are continuing to talk with aboriginal groups about their attendance.