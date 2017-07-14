OPP charge one man after collision on 401 in Chatham

Ontario Provincial Police have charged one man after a collision on the 401 that closed both east and westbound lanes in Chatham Thursday afternoon.

OPP say that around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver of the transport truck lost control in the westbound lanes and struck the north side cement barrier, which caused it to bounce off and strike the centre barrier. The collision pushed the centre barrier into the eastbound lanes and the tractor-trailer caught on fire.

The driver was not hurt in the collision, but emergency crews remained on scene overnight to safely remove the vehicle, re-opening westbound lanes early this morning.

The suspect, Khaled Husni, 57, of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.