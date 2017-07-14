Despite wind and hail, storm causes minimal damage in Edmonton

A storm that brought with it strong wind, hail and rain caused minimal damage in Edmonton Thursday evening.

While Environment Canada reported some broken tree limbs and shingles blown off in Alberta’s capital, the city received just 10 phone calls about broken branches as of Friday morning.

Heavy rains can cause safety issues. Call 311 to report street flooding and dislodged manhole covers and stay safe. #yegwx — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) July 14, 2017

The city said the reason for the low level of damage is “probably because the storm swept through very quickly.”

Some shots of the storm that came by Edmonton tonight #yeg #yegweather pic.twitter.com/C6WlqADJK1 — Riyaz Sharan (@ryzshrn) July 14, 2017

#abstorms Some of the storm photos tonight HWY 39 & East of Leduc. Look at the rain in the last pic!! 😳😂😂 #yegwx #yeg #rookiestormchaser pic.twitter.com/cWuWG9k5ws — Keith Moore (@kmoorephotos) July 14, 2017

However, the situation was more dangerous in other parts of the province. A low pressure system moved through central Alberta creating several severe thunderstorms.

Golf ball size hail fell in Drayton Valley, trees were broken, flooding was reported in Slave Lake and winds of between 90 and 130 km/h were recorded near Breton.

A tornado was reported five kilometres northwest of Breton at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists.

When we first got on the storm in Drayton Valley July 13, 2017 #yegwx #abwx @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/RmKYDduEim — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) July 14, 2017

Super quick time lapse of the tornado warned storm just off of Drayton Valley 17:18 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/YP3TyuAXLM — Kristen (@kayquail) July 13, 2017

It’s unclear the exact extent of the damage caused by the reported tornado, but Global News found a damaged Quonset Hut and damaged trees on Friday in an area northwest of Breton.

Damage left from las night's tornado near Breton is intense but localized. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/b2Tbc4GsUP — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) July 14, 2017

This shed is still on its foundation but has been crushed by trees felled in last night's tornado near Breton. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/oy7Ppps9aQ — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) July 14, 2017

One Breton area resident calls this "a miracle." Says tornado dropped over his house and then ripped up trees just 10m away. #AbStorm pic.twitter.com/bs8oTvzD42 — Fletcher Kent (@FletcherKent) July 14, 2017

Fortis crews also could be seen working on power lines in the area.