Despite wind and hail, storm causes minimal damage in Edmonton
A storm that brought with it strong wind, hail and rain caused minimal damage in Edmonton Thursday evening.
While Environment Canada reported some broken tree limbs and shingles blown off in Alberta’s capital, the city received just 10 phone calls about broken branches as of Friday morning.
The city said the reason for the low level of damage is “probably because the storm swept through very quickly.”
However, the situation was more dangerous in other parts of the province. A low pressure system moved through central Alberta creating several severe thunderstorms.
Golf ball size hail fell in Drayton Valley, trees were broken, flooding was reported in Slave Lake and winds of between 90 and 130 km/h were recorded near Breton.
A tornado was reported five kilometres northwest of Breton at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists.
It’s unclear the exact extent of the damage caused by the reported tornado, but Global News found a damaged Quonset Hut and damaged trees on Friday in an area northwest of Breton.
Fortis crews also could be seen working on power lines in the area.
