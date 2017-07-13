Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Edmonton and central Alberta; tornadoes possible

A large swath of central and northern Alberta was put under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday, and Environment Canada said tornados may be possible south of Edmonton.

The watch extends from the peace region in the north, to the Alberta-B.C. border in the west, all the way south to just north of Calgary.

The national weather agency issued the alert around 10 a.m., saying an unstable airmass over Alberta will set the stage for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada said some of the thunderstorms will have the potential to become severe. Hail might be the size of golf balls or perhaps even larger, as well as wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h are possible.

North of Edmonton, the risk of thunderstorms will include very heavy rainfall in excess of 50 milimetres.

Environment Canada added that later this afternoon and evening there’s potential for a few tornadoes forming, primarily south of Edmonton.

The weather agency said as the situation becomes more clear, parts of the watch may be upgraded to a tornado watch.

The watch is in place for the following regions:

Large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

