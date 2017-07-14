Crime
July 14, 2017 12:37 pm

Durham police seek suspect after Port Perry woman, 86, bilked of savings

Jeanne Pengelly By Production Assistant and Radio News Announcer  Global News

These scams often involve people calling elderly victims.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Police are looking for a man they believe defrauded an 86-year-old Port Perry woman.

A woman called police on July 10 to report that her mother had been tricked into handing over her savings to a stranger.  A man pretending to be a bank employee had called the woman earlier that day asking that she withdraw her savings so that he could inspect the bills.

READ MORE: Caught on tape: cheque scammers target North Vancouver woman

The woman withdrew a large sum of money from her local bank in Port Perry and met the caller at a local drug store where she handed over the bills for inspection. She was told the cash would be returned.

Durham Regional Police are looking for a suspect.

Meantime they are warning people to avoid becoming a victim of this type of crime by following these tips:

  • Do not give banking/personal information over the phone
  • Attend your bank in person to ask questions
  • Do not give money to someone unknown to you
  • Do not purchase gift cards to pay taxes or fines
  • Call someone you trust to help you if you are unsure

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact North Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2672. Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

More tips are available at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Banking
Fraud
Seniors

