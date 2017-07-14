Higher winds expected Saturday on the wildfires in B.C.’s interior

After several calm days on the firelines in the central and southern interior, all that could change on Saturday because of the weather forecast.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga explains:

“Well, today in the Cariboo region, not much going on at all, mixed sun and cloud and some areas of smoke, doesn’t look like much wind. The Thompson region, the western interior, gusty southwest winds this afternoon. Now in the Cariboo tomorrow and the southern interior, it’s later in the day through tomorrow night when that wind will pick up as a cold front passes. For the Cariboo, gusts to 40 km/h late in the day.”

Firefighters have been working very hard to increase guards around the big fires, especially the three burning near Williams Lake, where 11,000 residents remain under an Evacuation Alert.

LISTEN: Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek briefs CKNW reporter Kyle Benning

Since last Friday, more than 16,000 British Columbians have been forced from their homes because of the fires.