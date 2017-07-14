Yarmouth ferry sailing schedule to be modified due to engine trouble

Due to engine trouble on the Yarmouth ferry, the rest of the 2017 sailing schedule will be modified, according to Bay Ferries Limited.

In a release, Bay Ferries said the issue is with the ferry’s starboard outer main engine that occurred June 28.

Since that date, the company says the engine’s manufacturer MTU and outside repair contractors have both conducted thorough investigations. It’s been determined the repair will be unable to occur in the 2017 season, and as a result, the ferry’s speed will be reduced from 33-35 knots to 28-30 knots.

READ MORE: Bay Ferries offers discounted rates for travel on Yarmouth ferry this summer

“The engine manufacturers are standing behind their product and will absorb all repair costs when repairs take place,” said Bay Ferries Ltd. chairman and CEO Mark MacDonald in a release.

Instead of the scheduled six round trips per week in July and seven in August, the ferry will make five round trips until Labour Day. The departure time from Yarmouth will be the same as originally scheduled trips Monday to Friday, but Saturdays will see the vessel make a one-way crossing to Portland at its normal time. A one-way crossing will also be made from Portland at 11 a.m. ET on Sundays.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be offering discounted fares this summer in an effort to increase passenger traffic after a disappointing first season.

Last year the season began June 15 and ended Oct. 1, with more than 35,000 people carried, but that number fell short of Nova Scotia’s goal of 60,000.

READ MORE: Yarmouth ferry operator aiming to extend sailing season for 2017

Since the contract was first announced in March 2016, the Progressive Conservatives have criticized the deal and said in December they would rip up the deal and during the 2017 election campaign, it said savings would come from renegotiating the contract.

The company also said “modest modifications” will also be made to the September and October schedules.