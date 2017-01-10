Yarmouth ferry operator aiming to extend sailing season for 2017

The operator of the Yarmouth ferry service is hoping to extend its sailing season between the Nova Scotia town and Portland, Maine for the 2017 season.

Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald told a committee at the Nova Scotia Legislature Tuesday the company is working with Portland to begin sailing June 15 and extend the season to October 15 next year.

Last year’s sailing season began on June 15 and ended on October 1. The passenger ferry carried more than 35,000 people throughout the season — a number that fell well short of the province’s passenger goal of 60,000.

Bay Ferries took over the service from Nova Star in 2015, after the government ended their contract with the operator after two controversial years.

The 2016 sailing season was Bay Ferries’ first season on the water.

Deputy Finance Minister Paul LaFleche said at the meeting that in one season, they restored a lot of the damage done in Yarmouth by Nova Star.

In addition to extending the sailing season, Bay Ferries also hopes to set up advance customs screening in Yarmouth, so passengers can be cleared before boarding the ferry, then disembark immediately upon arriving in Portland.