Canada
March 10, 2017 1:05 pm
Updated: March 10, 2017 1:15 pm

Bay Ferries offers discounted rates for travel on Yarmouth ferry this summer

By Staff The Canadian Press

The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, departs Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Bay Ferries is hoping to entice travellers on the Maine-Nova Scotia route by offering discounted fares this summer.

READ MORE: Yarmouth ferry operator aiming to extend sailing season for 2017

Customers who book passage for the 2017 season by April 1 can save up to $125 USD on some tickets between Portland, Maine, and Yarmouth, N.S.

Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry for the 5.5-hour trip range from $107 to $194 for round trips.

The promotion for the $125 discount applies to round-trip tickets booked online for travel involving at least two adults and a standard vehicle.

There is also a $75 discount on one-way trips for two or more adults and a vehicle if booked by April 1.

Bay Ferries said in January that it was looking at ways of increasing passenger traffic after a disappointing first season, which ran from June 15 to Oct. 1 last year.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Bay Ferries
Ferry season
Maine
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Cat ferry
Portland
Yarmouth ferry
Yarmouth Nova Scotia

