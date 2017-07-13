On the front line of the Princeton-area wildfire

Fighting fire with fire.

That is what the battle looks like on the ground of a B.C. wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service took Global News to the frontlines of the 3,000 hectare wildfire burning 10 kilometres northeast of Princeton on Thursday.

Amidst the sweltering heat and choking smoke, a crew of 30 forestry firefighters carried out a controlled burn after a fire guard was established using heavy equipment.

It’s a technique used to burn up the ground fuel in a controlled fashion before the wildfire can get to it.

“By eliminating the fuels on the edge of the fire guard what we are doing is we are actually increasing the width of that guard, and we have control of the fire by putting it on the ground ourselves,” said Kim Janowsky with the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire has been aggressively burning in dense timber and dry brush since Friday afternoon.

It’s prompted the evacuation of 350 area homes.

To fight the blaze, firefighters are cutting down hazardous trees around the fire’s perimeter.

“So as the fire goes through there and the fuels, they burn up the base of the trees and they topple over on their own,” said Damian Truran , a division supervisor with the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews also laid hose line to douse the perimeter of the fire.

“We put the control line in, we make sure we got water in place, we will light [our own fire] up from the control line, and then the main fire will actually start to pull the fire we light into the base of it,” said Janowsky.

The biggest wildcard is the wind.

With gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour expected this weekend, crews are getting ready for the battle to heat up.

The Princeton-area fire is burning on multiple hillsides, and while it is now considered 10% contained, much to the relief of area residents left on edge, they aren’t out of the woods yet.