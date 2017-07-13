OPP close east, westbound lanes on Hwy. 401 in Chatham after tractor-trailer collision

Police have closed down both directions of Hwy. 401 in Chatham after a tractor-trailer collided with a barrier, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

OPP say that around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver of the transport truck Lost control in the westbound lanes and struck the north side cement barrier, which caused it to bounce off and strike the centre barrier. The collision pushed the centre barrier into the eastbound lanes and the tractor-trailer caught on fire.

The driver was not hurt in the collision, but emergency crews remain on scene and have closed down both east and westbound lanes, estimated to reopen around 9 p.m., to safely dispose of the vehicle.

Westbound traffic is currently being detoured off the highway at Kent Bridge Rd., and eastbound traffic is being detoured off at Bloomfield Rd.