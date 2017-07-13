Boy, 12, airlifted to hospital after serious crash on QEW in Mississauga

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday morning.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the QEW at Hurontario Street.

An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and the boy was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children with critical injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said six other people, including two children under the age of 12, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision involved a tractor-trailer at least five other vehicles.

The eastbound lanes of the QEW at Hurontario were briefly closed but have since reopened.

The westbound lanes of the QEW at Cawthra Road remains closed.