Fire

1 person in hospital after Winnipeg fire caused by smoking materials: WFPS

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Improper disposal of smoking materials is being blamed for a fire at a Colony Street apartment building that left one person in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg firefighters said they were called to the four-storey structure around 10:30 p.m. and were able to get the blaze under control within about 20 minutes.

One person was found inside, treated by paramedics at the scene and then rushed to hospital. No one else was injured in the incident, although residents were moved onto a Winnipeg Transit bus for safety during the firefighting efforts. The city’s emergency social services team was on hand to help some residents find temporary accommodations.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the bulk of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started, and that improper smoking materials were likely the cause of the accident.

The WFPS is encouraging Winnipeggers to make sure anything they’re smoking is properly extinguished in a proper ashtray and not to smoke in bed or on surfaces like upholstered furniture that could catch fire.

