Winnipeg firefighters say Anderson Avenue blaze likely caused by vape battery

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house fire Thursday morning that firefighters say was likely caused by the battery of a vape pen.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey building on Anderson Avenue just after 6:45 a.m., where they found smoking coming from inside.

While the blaze was extinguished in less than 15 minutes, two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, with one sent to hospital for further treatment.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said their preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidentally caused by a lithium-ion battery in a vape pen that overheated.

Firefighters are encouraging Winnipeggers to keep batteries away from anything flammable, only use the battery designed for your device, along with the charging cord it came with, and never charge a device on a potentially flammable surface like a bed or a couch.

