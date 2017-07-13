Rick Modi pleads not guilty in hit-and-run death of toddler

Rick Modi, 24, charged in the hit-and-run death of Dominique Wenga, 2, pleaded not guilty in Longueuil court Thursday.

The accident occurred in Saint-Constant in Montreal’s south shore; he was arrested Wednesday.

On May 27, the toddler was playing in his backyard with his older brother, while their mother watched.

The boy apparently opened the gate without his family noticing, and made his way to the street, where he was struck.

Stuffed animals still rest on the front lawn of the boy’s house – just metres from where he was hit.

“Anytime there’s a victim who’s dead, it’s extremely tragic,” said Erin Kavanagh, Crown Prosecutor.

“In this case, we know the age of the victim and we can understand there is a family behind all of this. “

The accused lived on the same street, about 10 doors away.

“The Crown is convinced, morally convinced, that we have the evidence necessary to file an accusation and to obtain a guilty verdict at the end of the proceedings,” said Kavanagh.

“There are pieces to put together in an investigation such as this. The police put those pieces together. “

Modi is being detained until Friday morning, where bail arguments will be made.

If convicted, he could face a life sentenced.