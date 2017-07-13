West Edmonton Mall ice rink undergoing $3M renovation

The ice rink at West Edmonton Mall is shutting down for five months to undergo a $3-million renovation.

The mall said the renovations will include a “highly effective heating and cooling floor” to provide a superior ice surface and new free-standing rink boards. The protective netting surrounding the rink will also be upgraded and automated.

The Ice Palace refrigeration plant will be replaced with an environmentally friendly and energy efficient ice plant.

WEM said it chose local contractors to complete the work. The mall said the firms chosen have completed over 175 refrigerated concrete pads, including the Royal Glenora Club, the University of Alberta, the Richmond speed skating oval as well as the University of BC Winter Sports Centre which was used for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.

The rink will re-open to the public in December.

The ice palace originally opened in 1983 as part of the mall’s Phase II expansion.