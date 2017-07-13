Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, July 13
Judge rejects Omar Khadr money freeze request
Aaron Wudrick, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, had delivered a petition opposing the payout this morning and joined the show to discuss.
Death on the GO tracks: What is being done to improve safety?
Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson, joined the show to discuss.
Patrick Brown targets hydro executive salaries
Patrick Brown, Leader of the Ontario PC Party, joined the show to explain how he would deal with the “hydro mess” in our province.
It’s official: Former astronaut Julie Payette named Canada’s next governor general
Vassy Kapelos, Global National’s Ottawa Bureau Chief & Host of The West, was on the scene for the announcement.
Home Instead Senior Care launches new public education program, ‘Daughters in the Workplace’
Mark MacLean, Managing Director of Home Instead Senior Care (Toronto West), describes the new program as well as new Statistics Canada findings about workplace stigma surrounding caring for aging parents.
