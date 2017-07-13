Toronto arts instructor charged in sex assault of 7-year-old student: police

Toronto police say an instructor at an arts program in the west end has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old student.

Police allege the girl was sexually assaulted during multiple sessions at a 10-week arts program at 4Cats Arts Studio located on Dupont Street in the Junction.

Jordan Pereira, 24, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a single count of sexual assault. Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

Pereira is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers.