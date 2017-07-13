Cariboo firefighters keeping their fingers crossed

Firefighters in the Cariboo are hoping the weather stays calm Thursday and Friday, as they continue to build fireguards, especially around the three wildfires threatening Williams Lake, which remains under an Evacuation Alert.

They are trying to prepare for an expected big increase in the winds Saturday afternoon and evening.

“More of a concern is the weekend.”

That’s Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“For the Cariboo region, the winds may just come up a little bit this afternoon, as they did yesterday, just briefly. And there is a risk of lightning later today. It will be mostly sunny and hot tomorrow. But it’s more the weekend that is of concern. A cold front is passing through later Saturday, Saturday night. So at that time, gusty winds are in the forecast. Not necessarily any rain but there is also a risk of lightning at that time too, through the middle of the weekend.”

Right now 180 fires are burning around the province, down from 220 earlier in the week.