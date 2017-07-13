Michael Bublé’s wife opens up about son Noah’s cancer battle

Michael Bublé’s wife has spoken for the first time about the devastating moment she found out about her three-year-old son’s cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional Argentinian TV interview, Luisana Lopilato revealed that she had initially been told by doctors in Argentina that Noah had mumps, but her growing fears of a tumour led to her flying her son to America to undergo further tests where he was diagnosed with cancer.

Lopilato was so concerned about her son’s health that she didn’t have time to properly consult her husband who she was unable to get a hold of to tell him the news.

“Mike wasn’t with me at the time,” the 30-year-old model/actress said. “He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn’t get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn’t really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States.”

Upon finding out that his son had cancer, the singer cancelled the remainder of his tour and flew to join his family.

“Thank God the worst is now over, but this is a long and ongoing process,” Lopilato told TV presenter Susana Gimenez. “It’s devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill.”

Lopilato revealed that it was the family’s regular pediatrician who suggested more tests. “If I hadn’t done the ultrasound to rule out mononucleosis, they wouldn’t have discovered what they did in his stomach, and it would have been worse after,” she continued.

In a statement posted on Facebook in February, Bublé said: “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.”

Lopilato also made a statement in April, confirming that Noah’s cancer is in remission and the little boy is on the mend. She shared a picture of her two sons on Instagram earlier this month.