Sûreté du Québec reveals cruiser makeover

The Sûreté du Québec [SQ] revealed an updated look to their police cruisers via their Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The Facebook post stated that the newly designed vehicles will roll out over the next three years.

The SQ stated that the facelift will improve security, visibility and will modernize the vehicle’s aesthetic.

READ MORE: BEI investigating after man seriously injured following police pursuit

They also mentioned that the new design will help maximize the identity of the SQ through the contrasting black and white along with reflective identification bands on the car’s body.

The SQ opted for this new design to ensure maximized consistent visibility through province’s bright sunny days, snowy winter nights and through foggy periods.