July 12, 2017 9:10 pm

McGregor clear favourite in Toronto as tour with Mayweather stops in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Conor McGregor, right, throws an Irish flag at Floyd Mayweather during a promotional tour stop in Toronto on Wedneday, July 12, 2017, for their upcoming boxing match in Las Vegas.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO – UFC star Conor McGregor played to a partisan Toronto audience and made fun of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s tax problems at the second stop of their four-city promotional tour.

The two are scheduled for an exhibition boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor, one of the biggest stars in mixed-martial arts, was clearly the fan favourite at the open-air Budweiser Stage on Wednesday.

The native of Dublin, Ireland drew cheers as he held court for nearly 10 minutes with a profanity-laced tirade where he encouraged the crowd to chant expletives at Mayweather.

Mayweather, who’s come out of retirement for the fight, produced a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in bills before grabbing an Irish flag and draping it over his shoulders to mock McGregor.

Global News