City of Prince George urgently needs volunteers as more wildfire evacuees arrive

The City of Prince George is putting out an urgent call for volunteers as more wildfire evacuees arrive in the city.

As of Tuesday evening, the total number of evacuees who have registered at the Emergency Reception Centre at the College of New Caledonia was 3,285 (2,561 adults and 724 children). This includes 244 people in group lodging, 207 who are in RV parking, 1,477 who are in alternative accommodation and 308 who are in commercial lodging.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the City of Prince George will open a volunteer centre to recruit, train, schedule and deploy volunteers to help receive and support evacuees.

To date, the city’s volunteer needs have been met by pre-trained volunteers.

Volunteers are primarily needed now to receive and register evacuees. However, there are a number of additional positions that will be assigned based on service demands within the reception centre.

“We are aware that some individuals expressed interest in volunteering at the CNC Reception Centre. These individuals are urged to complete the online application,” says the city’s manager of social development, Chris Bone who is helping to organize the new centre.

For more information on how to volunteer, go to the City of Prince George’s website.

Those wishing to donate to the effort to support the evacuees can support the BC Fires Appeal with the Canadian Red Cross.

Residents wishing to provide accommodation for a person or family often do so via social media, including by posting on the city’s Facebook page. There is also a bulletin board set up near the entrance to the College of New Caledonia upon which residents have been posting notices.