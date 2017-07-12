B.C. wildfire status Wednesday: All eyes on the weather

The state of emergency in B.C. continues Wednesday as 215 wildfires burn across the province.

There are now 21 wildfires of note in B.C.

The big story today is the weather. Multiple communities are closely watching the skies to see if the weather could force more wildfires and evacuation orders.

In the Cariboo region specifically, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says there is the potential for some afternoon lightning that could be associated with gusty winds.

But even without lightning, the biggest challenge is still the wind and there are a number of areas of concern.

B.C. wildfire crews are keeping a close eye on two blazes fewer than 25 kilometres from Quesnel.

Williams Lake remains under evacuation alert this morning. Residents are being told to prepare for the worst and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, especially if the wind picks up. Crews are desperately trying to get a handle on the cluster of fires outside Williams Lake. Gas station lines remain long and many grocery store shelves are emptying out by the day. Buses are set up to quickly shuttle people to Prince George and there’s also an evacuation centre set up at Lake City Secondary School.

Bob Turner of Emergency Management BC says the province is preparing for the possibility of mass evacuations.

He says if an evacuation order goes into effect in Williams Lake, people will be sent north on Highway 97 to Prince George, but Canadian Armed Forces aircraft and helicopters are also standing by in case airlifts are necessary.

Turner says the province’s priority is public safety and he encourages people to heed evacuation orders when they are issued.

100 Mile House remains evacuated due to the Gustafsen Wildfire and will be for at least one more week.

Residents are not giving up without a fight however as 40 loggers are building a long fireguard on the east side of Highway 97. Bulldozers are cutting a big swath of land so the fire can’t jump it. Any brush around the fireguard is being burned to eliminate any fuel for a wildfire.

Ashcroft is still under threat as is Princeton. Little Fort has been downgraded from an order to an alert but officials are also watching that fire closely.

The number of evacuees due to the wildfires is now up to 16,000 this morning.

-With files from The Canadian Press