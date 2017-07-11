$52.7 million for innovation hub at Concordia University

Concordia University announced a multi-million dollar infrastructure project on Tuesday.

The new science building is designed to give students access to the most cutting-edge facilities.

The $52.7-billion infrastructure project will see the extension of Concordia University’s science building at the Loyola campus in N.D.G.

The cost is being split, with the federal government putting up $20.6 million. The province is providing $16 million and Concordia is footing another $16 million towards the project.

READ MORE: $1-million endowment paves the way for women in business at Concordia University

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau says it will be used for projects that have a high commercial and industrial potential, like bio-medical products and nano materials.

Concordia’s District 3 Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will have co-sharing labs that will be a startup base for entrepreneurs and students.

“In short, we are promoting innovation for a better Canada — better jobs, better opportunities, better technologies, better companies and higher living standards,” Garneau said.

READ MORE: Concordia University researcher crowdfunds to fight fundamentalism

The new hub’s team of researchers will include faculty and graduate students from Concordia’s new Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

The hub will also house the Centre for NanoScience Research and the Centre for Microscopy and Cellular Imaging.