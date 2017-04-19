$1-million endowment paves the way for women in business at Concordia University

Christine Lengvari, president and CEO of a Montreal insurance firm, supported her alma mater through a $1-million planned gift. A gift she hopes is an investment into the future of Montreal and Quebec.

Through Concordia University’s Planned Giving program, Lengvari has set up an endowment fund that will support two areas:

Scholarships for female students in the Kenneth Woods Portfolio Management Program

Nutritional research at Concordia’s PERFORM Centre

“I feel I’ve been very fortunate during my lifetime with the organizations I’ve been involved with. They’ve given a lot to me. To me, ‘giving’ means giving back,” Lengvari said.

The alum has spent years donating her time to the university, serving on the board of governors as chair of the Alumni Women and Leadership Program, and as a mentor for the John Molson Women in Business Club.

Lengvari hopes her donation will encourage young women to enter the world of finance.

“I think it’s necessary to promote women and to encourage women to be involved… It’s an opportunity to allocate funds to the causes you care about,” she said.

Concordia’s president Alan Shepard said the school takes pride in the donation which “builds a legacy that will empower our next generation of students.”