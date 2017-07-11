Price war drives gas in St. Thomas to 86.6 cents per litre

Drivers may want to fill up sooner rather than later, thanks to a gas pump price war south of London.

In St. Thomas, Ont., gas at a number of retailers has dropped to under 90 cents per litre, in a week when most motorists in the area have been paying more than a dollar.

One station, a Canadian Tire gas bar, was selling gas at 86.6 cents per litre. The low price caught the eye of many motorists — a large line-up soon formed, forcing an attendant to head outside and direct traffic.

READ MORE: Gas prices jump 10 cents overnight in Winnipeg

According to senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com, this marks the cheapest gas in the province as of late Tuesday afternoon.

McTeague said it appears to be a localized example of competition between gas stations rather than a province-wide trend.

McTeague suggested that stations selling fuel for under 96 cents per litre right now are actually losing money — making it a temporary deal.

READ MORE: Low gas prices for Canada Day buck the summer trend

That doesn’t make it any less worthwhile, however.

“St. Thomas appears to be the place to be if you want to save a few bucks,” McTeague said. “In fact, on a large purchase, six to ten bucks is nothing to sneeze at.”

In comparison, the average price for a litre of gas in the London area on Tuesday was 105.4. Only one gas bar in the city was selling fuel for under 100 — the west London Costco at 99.9.