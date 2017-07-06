Gas prices jump 10 cents overnight in Winnipeg
If you are planning a road trip in the next few days, it will cost you more.
The price for a litre of regular fuel has jumped by more than 10 cents at many gas stations around Winnipeg.
It went from 85.6 earlier this week to 96.9 by Thursday morning.
Some stations were spotted Thursday still selling gas at the lower price.
