July 6, 2017 1:22 pm
Updated: July 6, 2017 1:24 pm

Gas prices jump 10 cents overnight in Winnipeg

A gas station on Henderson is selling a litre of fuel at 96.9 on Thursday.

Tamara Forlanski / Global News
If you are planning a road trip in the next few days, it will cost you more.

The price for a litre of regular fuel has jumped by more than 10 cents at many gas stations around Winnipeg.

It went from 85.6 earlier this week to 96.9 by Thursday morning.

Some stations were spotted Thursday still selling gas at the lower price.
