Quebec floods: Victims fed up of waiting for compensation

Residents on des Maçons Street in Pierrefonds, in Montreal’s West Island, have become accustomed to garbage containers in driveways, damaged belongings on the side of the road and a lot of construction.

One thing they refuse to get used to is waiting on the provincial government.

Monday night, Itsik Romano, along with hundreds of other victims, attended a public consultation in Pointe-Claire to find out when they’ll be receiving any compensation.

He says he didn’t get what he was looking for.

“We thought it would be concentrating on the fact that there was a lack of communication regarding the relief fund, they would give us more information or make the process faster, unfortunately that was not the case,” said Romano.

On Jean-Yves Street in Île Bizard, the mood is much of the same.

William Groulx says he’s already put around $7,000 into his damaged basement and it’ll take another $40,000 to finish it.

Groulx also attended the consultation and says he didn’t get answers.

“I want to know when we’re going to have money so we can rebuild,” said Groulx.

“That’s what we need, we need money. Give us an amount of money so we can rebuild and start our life over it.”

His neighbour, Shawn Davidson, feels the same.

He and his family have been living in a hotel since the spring floods destroyed his mother-in-law’s basement, where they all lived.

He says the process to get money back from the government is too slow.

“We pay our taxes, we do our things, what about helping us? Davidson told Global News.

“They can put $40 million in lights on a bridge, but they can’t help us.”

Speaking with journalists Tuesday, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux, says the government is trying to speed up the response.

He said the province has hired more employees and is setting up special offices so citizens can ask questions about flood compensation.

Coiteux said it will take another five weeks before all reports on flooded homes are completed.

“We’re doing everything possible to make sure that the delays are as short as possible,” he said.

“I understand the concerns of citizens in every region of Quebec, we’re doing our best.”