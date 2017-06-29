Quebec Floods: Pierrefonds residents stage “awareness campaign” during Montreal Symphony Orchestra free concert

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra gave flood victims a boost of morale Thursday night in Pierrefonds in the best way they know how: with a free concert.

“It’s just a reprieve from the stress of having to put life back together,” MSO’s Andrew Wan told Global News.

But many of those in attendance not only came out to listen, but also to be heard.

A number of Maçon Street residents wore special T-shirts for the occasion with a message to the government.

“Basically our T-shirt is to symbolize the struggle that we’re going through,” Maçon Street resident Itsik Romano said.

They say they feel neglected and abandoned by the government.

“Nobody has walked down this street in almost two months to say: ‘can I see what sort of damage you have?'” René Leblanc said.

Some people on the street have not only lost their homes but also their jobs and feel at the end of their rope.

Tim Coochey says he’s invested thousands of dollars into his home but can’t continue the repairs without the government’s help.

“Hey, my name is not Banque Nationale. My first name is Tim but second name is not Hortons,” Coochey told Global News.

Pierrefonds borough mayor Jim Beis says he’s sympathetic and believes their concerns will be addressed during public consultations taking place July 1oth.

“This is an ongoing process. We’re trying to find the easiest solutions for these folks to be able to get back on their feet,” Pierrefonds’ mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis said.

And while the musical interlude was a much-needed break, for Maçon Street residents, it’s time for action.