Gwen Stefani being sued by fan claiming she was injured in stampede at concert

Gwen Stefani is facing a lawsuit by one of her fans.

Lisa Stricklin claims the singer is responsible for allegedly causing a stampede, causing her to break her leg, Billboard reports.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani ruptures eardrum, cancels Las Vegas performance on ‘doctor’s orders’

The stampede allegedly occurred at Stafani’s concert at PNC Music Pavillion in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 23, 2016. The outdoor amphitheater features assigned seating, as well as a lawn for general admission of up to 10,000 people.

In Stricklin’s filing, she claims Stefani told ticketholders to, “Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones!” This apparently caused a rush of fans into the reserved seating area, pushing through security barriers and past guards, during which Stricklin’s leg was broken.

The filing reads: “This announcement created a stampede rush of patrons from the lawn seating area through the reserved seating area and toward the front of the performance stage, with people knocking over and breaching the security barricades and other security matter, jumping over seats in the reserved seating area, and pouring in through the aisles separating the various sections of the reserved seating area.”

It goes on to say, “During the stampede rush the Plaintiff was trampled by the rush of patrons and into a wall along the reserved seating area, causing her severe physical injuries, including but not limited to a broken tibia in one of her legs.”

Stricklin also claims that Stefani also acknowledged the wrong in what she done, apparently telling the crowd, “I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here!”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani covers Coldplay on ‘The Voice’ after suffering ruptured eardrum

The suit is seeking damages of at least US$75,000 from each defendant, including Stefani, PMC Music Pavillion, Live Nation due to “mental anguish” from her medical surgeries, as well as lost earnings.

There has been no comment from Stefani, but Billboard reports Live Nation responded saying, “We don’t comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”