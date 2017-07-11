No rain in the forecast yet for B.C.’s wildfires
Still no rain in the forecast for the central and southern interior.
Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says the biggest concern is Wednesday afternoon.
“The dry southwest flow aloft for the Thompson, places like Cache Creek and Ashcroft will hold for several days. It looks like no rain in there. During the afternoons, the winds will pick up again and get a little gusty from the southwest. Now, the Cariboo region around Williams Lake there is dry weather for the most part for the next several days. The one time of a little concern in the forecast is late Wednesday, afternoon and evening, with the risk of a little lightning and gusty winds.”
