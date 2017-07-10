Crime
Photo leads to arrest of Dartmouth woman in connection to purse theft

Halifax police say they received a number of calls from the public who identified the woman.

Halifax police say they have arrested a woman responsible for a theft of an elderly woman’s purse on a bus in June.

Last week, police released an image taken from a bus and say they received a number of calls from the public who identified the woman.

Less than two weeks ago, just after 3 p.m., police had received a report that a woman on a Halifax Transit bus had stolen a 71-year-old passenger’s purse.

The victim had taken the bus from the Bridge Terminal to Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth at 1:36 p.m. She arrived at 2 p.m. and after leaving the bus, realized she forgot her purse.

When she flagged down the bus, she could not find her purse which contained a sum of cash, credit and bank cards, keys and a cellphone.

A check at Halifax Transit lost and found also turned up nothing.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, as a result of the phone calls, police arrested a 34-year-old Dartmouth woman at a residence in the 200-block of Victoria Road. She was transported to police headquarters and later released.

She faces charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Aug. 15.

Global News