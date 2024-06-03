Medics rush patient to hospital after police shooting in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Medics have rushed someone to a trauma centre in serious condition after a police shooting in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue just after 3 p.m., with the call initially logged as “unknown trouble.”

Toronto police did not release other details, including the identity of the person who was shot or what occurred in the run-up to the shooting.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had also attended the scene, where a shooting had been reported. Medics took a patient to a local trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said a portion of Warden Avenue was closed after the incident.

— More to come.