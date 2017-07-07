Halifax police seek information in connection to purse theft on bus

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say is responsible for the theft of an elderly woman’s purse last month.

Police say they received a report just after 3 p.m. last Wednesday that a woman on a Halifax Transit bus had stolen a 71-year-old woman’s purse. The victim took the bus at 1:36 p.m. from the Bridge Terminal and arrived at Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth at 2 p.m. She left the bus but then realized she left her purse behind and flagged down the bus. Police say she couldn’t locate her purse where she had been sitting.

The purse contained a sum of cash, credit and bank cards, keys and a cellphone. A check at transit lost and found also turned up nothing.

HRP obtained video from the bus which showed a woman exiting the bus after taking the purse. She is described as being in her mid- to late-30s, with a medium build, light complexion, long black hair in a pony-tail and tattoos on her arms and legs. The woman was wearing a black hoodie, knee-length grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax police or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.