Stolen moving truck with family possessions inside found in Brampton

A stolen moving truck that had Margareta Dovgal’s priceless family possessions, including her deceased mother’s ashes, has been found in a truck repair shop in Brampton.

The eight-metre long Budget truck was stolen on July 1 from the Blue Ocean Moving and Storage Services’ warehouse in Scarborough.

“Two days ago, it really really hit me,” Dovgal said. “It feels like I lost everything.”

Dovgal was moving home to British Columbia after living in Ottawa for just over a year.

Unable to bring all her items on the plane, Dovgal decided to hire a moving company to drive the remainder of her possessions to B.C.

Dovgal’s father died in 2011 after having a heart attack and her mother passed away in 2015. She said the possessions on the truck were important family items.

“[The truck had] everything I had from my parents. My mother passed away two years ago and my dad passed away when I was 15,” she said.

“All our family photos. Everything that was valuable. My parents’ furniture, things like my mother’s ashes even.”

On Monday, Dovgal received a phone call from the movers who said the truck had be located, but police are still investigating the vehicle’s contents and they cannot confirm if all of Dovgal’s items are there.

“I’m really really optimistic that there is something there,” Dovgal said.

“Even if it’s just a couple of boxes with some keepsakes.”

The truck was found at the truck repair shot Brampton and Dovgal confirmed with Global News that while a full inventory needs to be completed, police have found the urn with her mother’s ashes intact.

Police have begun looking for fingerprints and looking at other evidence, including security video, that could help lead them to the culprits.

“Investigators have told me that there is security camera footage in the area that they are reviewing,” Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas Cook said.

Dovgal said while she doesn’t know what’s inside the truck, she’s hoping there will be some personal mementos returned to her.

“I’m on the edge of my seat. There’s butterflies,” she said.