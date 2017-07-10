Nelsan Ellis, Lafayette on ‘True Blood,’ dies at 39

Nelsan Ellis, the actor who played Lafayette on HBO vampire series True Blood for its entire seven-season run, died Saturday at the age of 39.

Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the news, saying that he died of heart failure.

“Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” Saines said. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

On True Blood, Ellis played fan favourite Lafayette, a smart-mouth short-order cook at local restaurant Merlotte’s.

Ellis’ portrayal of the out-there cook ensured his longevity on the show, even though the character of Lafayette was killed off in the original book series. HBO released a statement about his passing.

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” said the network. “Nelsan was a longtime member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”



“Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me,” added True Blood creator Alan Ball. “Working with him was a privilege.”

Born in Harvey, Ill., Ellis graduated from Juilliard and had a few bit roles in TV before landing his breakthrough role of Lafayette. From there, he appeared in movies like Secretariat and The Butler, and had just started up a role on TV series Elementary.

His various co-stars and colleagues, including True Blood co-stars Sam Trammell, Stephen Moyer, Joe Manganiello, Michelle Forbes and Anna Paquin, tweeted their condolences over the weekend.

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017

Me n @SamTrammell sending love 2 our #TrueBlood family during this sad time. Wish we could all be together. #truebloodforever #truetotheend pic.twitter.com/syFW7baLXG — Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) July 9, 2017

I am speechless… I am heartbroken… Rest In Peace my friend @OfficialNelsan pic.twitter.com/nvyzM8QoI7 — Kevin Alejandro (@kevinmalejandro) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Ellis is survived by his grandmother, his aunt, his father and his seven siblings. He also has one son, Breon Ellis.

The funeral for Ellis is expected to be private, and in lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made to the Restoration Ministries Church of God and Christ or the Jenesse Center.